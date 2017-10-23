John Stamos Is Engaged To Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh!

Congrats!!

John Stamos and his actress girlfriend Caitlin McHugh are engaged!

Related: All The Full House Nostalgia You'll Ever Need!

The Fuller House actor announced via his Instagram Sunday night following their courtship of over a year.

Ch-ch-check out the official word (below)!

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Wishing them both the best!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: caitlin mchugh, instagram, john stamos, love line, put a ring on it, wedding waltz