John Stamos Is Engaged To Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh!

10/23/2017 12:32 PM ET

Congrats!!

John Stamos and his actress girlfriend Caitlin McHugh are engaged!

The Fuller House actor announced via his Instagram Sunday night following their courtship of over a year.

Ch-ch-check out the official word (below)!

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Wishing them both the best!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

