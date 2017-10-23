Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About The Pressure To Lose Weight: 'When I Was Really Skinny, I Wanted To Kill Myself'

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about a "very dark time" for her at the beginning of her career.

After feeling the Hollywood pressure to be thin, the American Idol alum now tells Attitude magazine that she was extremely unhappy.

The 35-year-old explained:

"When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

So sad. She was in such a bad place that the songstress even considered quitting music:

"It was a very dark time for me. I thought the only way out was quitting. I like wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

Then, during the release of My December, the momma-of-two fought for creative control of her career — and even ended up firing the dead weight (re: her then-manager Jeff Kwatinetz) around her:

"There's a song on My December called Sober. There's this line ‘picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there too. It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."

