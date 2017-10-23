Kim Cattrall Says Sex And The City Schedule Kept Her From Getting Pregnant

Man, Piers Morgan likes to stretch things out!

Over two weeks after we got the bulk of his interview with Kim Cattrall, in which she revealed she never considered her Sex And The City costars friends, we're getting one more sad tidbit.

On Monday's episode of Life Stories, DailyMail.com reports the 61-year-old actress opens up about something very sensitive — the time she had to choose between stardom and children.

Kim tells Piers in 1998 she and her then-husband Mark Levinson were seriously discussing IVF treatment to get pregnant:

"That was my early 40s and I had just started filming Sex and the City, the chances of getting pregnant with these procedures was… everyone was talking about it."

But just at that moment the HBO show exploded into the biggest hit of her career, meaning she'd be on a TV schedule for the foreseeable future:

"I thought to myself, ‘Wow I have 19 hour days on this series, I have weekends where I finish at Saturday morning.' My Monday morning would start at 4.45am and go to one or two in the morning. How could I possible continue to do that, especially in my early 40s? And then I realized what a commitment it was just to the procedures. I thought I don't think this is going to happen. It was the first moment, it was extraordinary, in my life where I thought maybe I'm just not going to do this."

Such a sad thing to hear.

This revelation makes it all the more understandable that she felt distant from her costars.

Remember in the other part of her interview she mentioned not having "common ground" with the other women, specifically saying:

"They all have children and I am ten years older."

But Kim has come to terms with the idea some people are destined to be parents, and some aren't. She says:

"I think it's part of being a woman to have [maternal instinct]. But obviously fate, timing, luck, destiny, I don't know, and that's when I started mentoring young actresses, in particular, that's where I thought I have a place to be a mom here, not a biological mom but a mom and an auntie and a friend. And that has really given me so much, as much as I give I get two-fold back."

Well, we think Kim is FABULOUS. Just as she is.

