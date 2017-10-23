Kim Kardashian's Simple Birthday Getaway Was Still LAVISH AF — Deets HERE!

Kim Kardashian West always celebrates her birthday in style.

Although Keeks chose not to ring in her name day in Las Vegas this year, the KUWTK star rang in her birthday by going on a simple getaway with husband Kanye West. Awwwww!

Of course, in typical Kim K. fashion, the businesswoman documented her special day all on Snapchat and Instagram. And just because the A-lister didn't have a huge blowout bash, that doesn't mean this bday wasn't a special one. In fact, Kim's celebration included cookies with her face on it, some bikini time, AND a signed copy of Hillary Clinton's new book.

Kimmie and Yeezy had the "most relaxing bday trip" while at the the Amangiri Resort in Canyon Point, Utah. During some downtime, the media mogul caught some rays by tanning in an itty bitty black bikini. She was clearly feeling herself as she shared TWO vids on her IG page (below).

boomerangA post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

boomerang be 🔥A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 22, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Looking good, girl! In addition to loving her look, Kim was ALL about the resort views as she snapped several pics of the terrain. She posted:

Color us jealous. Oh, and don't get us started on the COUNTLESS bouquets the TV personality received. We mean, Kim got flowers from just about everyone (below).

Birthday FlowersA post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Birthday Flowers 💐A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Birthday Flowers 💐A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:45am PDT

And the treats didn't stop there as KKW also received cookies with her face all over them. We can imagine Kim just LOVED these:

@PrettyLittleThing & @HillaryClintonA post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

However, the coolest gift of all was from Hillary Rodham mortherfucking Clinton. On the personal note she received from the former Presidential hopeful, Kim shared:

Now THAT'S a birthday present. Overall, it appears Kim had the DREAM 37th birthday trip.

Happy birthday, doll!

