Young And The Restless Star Kristoff St. John Under Psychiatric Hold After Threatening To Commit Suicide

Actor Kristoff St. John has been placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to shoot himself.

According to TMZ, an ex of the Young and The Restless star called police Thursday evening claiming he had been sending her photos of himself holding a gun to his head.

Officials confiscated two guns after arriving at Kristoff's residence. The soap star was then hospitalized and placed under a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation.

Sources close to Kristoff say the upcoming 2-year anniversary of his son Julian's suicide — which took place on November 23 — could have very well triggered the actor's own suicidal thoughts.

A rep for Kristoff's ex-wife Mia St. John told the outlet that Mia is not the one who called police, or received the photos of Kristoff with a gun to his head.

We're relieved Kristoff was put under hold before he was able to harm himself, and hope he receives the proper help to get him through these dark times.

