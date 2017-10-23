Mary J. Blige's Ex Wants More Damn Money!!

She said she wanted No More Drama… she got the opposite.

As we reported, last year, Mary J. Blige filed for divorce from husband/music manager Martin "Kendu" Isaacs after 12 years of marriage.

Fast forward to now, their relationship beef is far from over!

According to legal docs obtained by The Blast, Kendu claims the Family Affair singer is profiting off of their breakup drama with her recent "divorce songs": Love Yourself and Set Me Free.

While Miz Blige is making money singing about her pain, Isaacs — who used to live in an $8 million mansion with the singer — is now shacking up in a 1,400 square foot apartment, and has been unable to find work, allegedly due to her public mudslinging.

He is asking for $65,000 a month, which sounds doable since she reportedly has $275,476 a month for support payments.

There is simply too much hateration and holleration in this dancerie!

