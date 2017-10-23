Mel B's Ex Stephen Belafonte Claims She Trashed His Most Personal Belongings

Mel B's ex Stephen Belafonte wants his stuff back!!

According to TMZ, the Spice Girls alum's estranged husband retrieved 10 boxes of his belongings from her on October 4, but didn't find any of his things inside!

While he says he was hoping to get back his clothes, shoes, paperwork, and even some of his own baby pics, he claims they were replaced by old towels and Mel and step daughter Angel's clothes instead.

The 42-year-old alleges the momma of three threw out all his stuff!!

Despite the restraining order Mel has on Stephen, he has asked a judge to let him take a few hours to retrieve his belongings.

Damn!

What do U think Scary Spice did with his things??

