Listen To This: A Game You Want To Play!

I'm clearly going through a Kelly Family kick!

Michael Patrick Kelly was the frontman and heartthrob of the group and his latest solo release reminds us of so many of our faves!

If you're into James Blunt, The Script or David Gray, then you will really dig this!

Check out iD feat Gentleman above!

