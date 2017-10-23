How I Met Your Mother Is Leaving Netflix! See Everything Else That's Coming & Going In November!

It's going to be legen– wait for it…
Actually, you better not. Because come November 13, all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are dropping off Netflix!
So if you were planning a rewatch, you may want to binge the sitcom fast, starting with the always excellent Halloween episodes.
Of course, the streaming giant is adding some new content for you to enjoy instead, including Marvel's The Punisher, Men In Black, and The Boss Baby. But can anything really fill the hole that HIMYM will leave?
See everything coming and going on Netflix in November (below) to find out:
Coming 11/1/17
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Coming 11/2/17
All About the Money
It's Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/3/17
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/4/17
Williams
Coming 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Coming 11/6/17
The Dinner
Coming 11/7/17
Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
Coming 11/10/17
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/12/17
Long Time Running
Coming 11/13/17
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Coming 11/14/17
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Coming 11/15/17
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Coming 11/16/17
9
Coming 11/17/17
A Christmas Prince -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's The Punisher -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/20/17
Piranha
Coming 11/21/17
Beat Bugs: All Together Now -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Coming 11/22/17
Cherry Pop
Godless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Coming 11/23/17
Deep
She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/24/17
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming 11/27/17
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Coming 11/28/17
Glitch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
Coming 11/29/17
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Coming 11/30/17
The Details
Winning
And here's everything that's leaving:
Leaving 11/1/17
Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books: Series 1-3
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta
Leaving 11/3/17
Do I Sound Gay?
Leaving 11/5/17
Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High
Leaving 11/8/17
The Heartbreak Kid
Leaving 11/11/17
Goosebumps
Leaving 11/13/17
How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9
Leaving 11/15/17
Jessie: Seasons 1-4
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here
Leaving 11/16/17
Cristela: Season 1
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
The Break-Up
Leaving 11/17/17
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
Somewhere Only We Know
Leaving 11/22/17
The Warlords
Leaving 11/25/17
Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 11/30/17
Hatched
Legends: Seasons 1-2
The Gambler
