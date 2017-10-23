How I Met Your Mother Is Leaving Netflix! See Everything Else That's Coming & Going In November!

It's going to be legen– wait for it…

Actually, you better not. Because come November 13, all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother are dropping off Netflix!

So if you were planning a rewatch, you may want to binge the sitcom fast, starting with the always excellent Halloween episodes.

Of course, the streaming giant is adding some new content for you to enjoy instead, including Marvel's The Punisher, Men In Black, and The Boss Baby. But can anything really fill the hole that HIMYM will leave?

See everything coming and going on Netflix in November (below) to find out:

Coming 11/1/17

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You Coming 11/2/17

All About the Money

It's Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/4/17

Williams Coming 11/5/17

The Homesman

The Veil Coming 11/6/17

The Dinner Coming 11/7/17

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination Coming 11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/12/17

Long Time Running Coming 11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed Coming 11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok Coming 11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1 Coming 11/16/17

9 Coming 11/17/17

A Christmas Prince -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel's The Punisher -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/20/17

Piranha Coming 11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ Coming 11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers Coming 11/23/17

Deep

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Coming 11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2 Coming 11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain Coming 11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1 Coming 11/30/17

The Details

Winning

And here's everything that's leaving:

Leaving 11/1/17

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books: Series 1-3

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta Leaving 11/3/17

Do I Sound Gay? Leaving 11/5/17

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High Leaving 11/8/17

The Heartbreak Kid Leaving 11/11/17

Goosebumps Leaving 11/13/17

How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 Leaving 11/15/17

Jessie: Seasons 1-4

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here Leaving 11/16/17

Cristela: Season 1

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

The Break-Up Leaving 11/17/17

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

Somewhere Only We Know Leaving 11/22/17

The Warlords Leaving 11/25/17

Gringolandia: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 11/30/17

Hatched

Legends: Seasons 1-2

The Gambler

What are YOU excited about??

