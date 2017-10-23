Former Radio Host Details 'Surviving' R. Kelly's Sexual & Physical Abuse

Another one of R. Kelly's former girlfriends is speaking out about the singer's alleged abuse.

Kitti Jones, whose story was used for the explosive Buzzfeed exposé back in July, followed up reports of the 50-year-old's gross and controlling behavior by sharing her experience with Rolling Stone.

The former radio host recounted meeting her idol after one of his concerts in Dallas in 2011 — an encounter after which he asked her to call him "daddy" and to send him "racy" photos.

Later, Kelly arranged for Jones to meet him in Denver:

"I got there before he did because he of course doesn't like to fly, so he's taking the bus … He brushed past me, I'm thinking we're going to hug or peck each other. But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself."

She brushed this off as a weird sexual quirk — but after engaging in oral sex that weekend, Jones definitely knew something was off:

"[He said] 'I gotta teach you how to be with me' and 'I gotta train you.' He was like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me. He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I'm like, 'Why is he directing it like this?' It was very uncomfortable."

She added:

"But he tried to make me feel special about [the trip]. Like, 'If I didn't really like you, I wouldn't have done that, and I wouldn't even be wasting my time flying you out, and I respect you.'"

After that, Jones moved in with Kelly in Chicago where things only went downhill.

Jones recalled of learning about the other girls and women involved:

"He said, 'I have friends and I have girls I've raised.' I didn't know what he meant by 'raised' at the time. He said, 'I eventually want you to meet them, but I want to make sure you're mentally ready for that.'"

It didn't take long before Kelly was controlling every minor detail of Jones' life — what she wore, who she talked to, and even when she went to the bathroom.

One time, Jones recalled bringing up the singer's child porn case, to which she was met with physical abuse:

"I was putting my hand over my face and telling him I was sorry. He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid b*tch [and] don't ever get in his business."

In March 2013, Kelly allegedly began forcing Jones to have sex with the other women:

"He told me, ‘I raised her. I've trained this b*tch. This is my pet.' He videotapes everything that he does, and sometimes he'll just make you watch what he's done to other girls or girls that he had be together. He would masturbate to that and then have you give him oral sex while he's watching what he did with somebody else on his iPad."

Later that year, Jones was in a very dark place mentally:

"I just said, ‘I'm gonna kill myself and it's gonna be his fault. I can either kill myself or kill him. What use am I when I walk out of here?'"

She was fortunately able to escape the singer's control when she left for Dallas, saying she needed to go see her son.

Now, Jones is starting a nonprofit called Stop Protecting Your Abuser:

"By me being silent, it allowed him to feel untouchable, that he could keep things going as long as he could pay people off and put enough fear and shame in us that you would never speak on it again. Staying silent absolutely protects your abuser."

We're so glad she escaped!

You can read the full story HERE.

[Image via WENN.]

