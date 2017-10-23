Scandal's Tony Goldwyn Reveals He Was Sexually Harassed As A Young Actor

Scandal's Tony Goldwyn is opening up about his own experience with sexual harassment.

Saying he was "horrified and moved" by Lupita Nyong'o's op-ed on her massage incident with Harvey Weinstein, the actor explained he's been victim to misconduct too.

The 57-year-old told Access Hollywood his "casting couch" story:

"It happened to me as a young guy, when I was literally Lupita's age. It happened to me by a man and it wasn't as extended or awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing. It was the casting couch and I didn't understand quite what was going on, or what was happening."

Tony continued:

"I thought it was my fault. I thought I was misunderstanding the situation, and only afterwards did I realize what had happened. It took me a couple years to get over it. It was similar in that I got out of the situation. It's something women have to deal with in every situation, in every industry with powerful men."

Emphasizing the point about bringing these issues to light, the celeb shared:

"This is about awareness. This is not a new thing. It's something that we all need to take responsibility for."

You can watch him share his message (below):

