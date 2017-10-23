DRAMA — Scott Disick Totally Threatened To Beat Up Kourtney Kardashian's New Beau In Cannes!

Kourtney Kardashian has moved on — and Scott Disick is NOT okay with that.

In a clip for this coming Sunday's KUWTK, the tension between Kourt and Lord Disick hits a boiling as the reality TV starlet goes public with her new man, Younes Bendjima, at the Cannes Film Festival. Oh man!!

In May, back when this season of the E! hit was filmed, Miz Kardashian and her 24-year-old beau were all smiles as they cuddled up in the South of France. Lord D, in response to the PDA, flew to Cannes and got cozy with a bevy of young ladies — including Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli, and current squeeze Sofia Richie.

Well, it seems this move was out of jealousy as Disick even went as far as to threaten Kardashian's boyfriend. According to Kourtney, Scott warned her:

"He goes, ‘You better watch your back — your little friend is going to get beat up.'"

Jealousy is NOT a cute look, Scott!!

