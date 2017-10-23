John McCain Makes Us Both Laugh & Cry With A Sentimental Gift For Daughter Meghan & Some Shade For Donald Trump On The View!

Senator John McCain is a politician for the people.

On Monday, the longtime public servant stopped by The View to visit with cohost (AKA his daughter) Meghan McCain on her birthday. Senator McCain got us all teary eyed as he gifted the blonde TV personality with a sentimental gift.

The present, which was a framed photo of himself and Meghan taken during a special Sedona hike, sparked some serious emotions in Miz McCain as her father is currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Be sure to watch her emotional response to the present (below).

WATCH: @SenJohnMcCain gives a heartfelt birthday gift to his daughter @MeghanMcCain that brought her to tears. 💞 pic.twitter.com/qFTY0D7xOB

— The View (@TheView) October 23, 2017

Awwwww. We just want to hug them both.

The View ladies and Mr. McCain also made sure to discuss the current political climate as the 81-year-old senator has been a bit of a maverick for the Republican party lately. As you surely know, the former Presidential hopeful has been very vocal about his criticisms for the Trump administration. He even killed the GOP's attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act — TWICE.

During his visit to The View, John not only called out Donald Trump's handling of a phone call to an Army widow, he also proved that he was in no way terrified of POTUS.

On the Trumpster's feud with Army Sergeant La David Johnson's loved ones, McCain commented:

"We should not be fighting about a brave American who lost his life serving his country. That should not be the topic of discussion in America today."

Hear! Hear!

When asked about Trump's recent threats to "fight back" against the rogue senator, McCain laughed for about 15 seconds straight and noted that he has faced "greater challenges."

Be sure to watch that memorable moment for yourself (below)!

