Another Reason To Detest Steven Seagal: This Incredibly Sexist Interview In Which He Calls Female Reporters 'Fucking Dirty Whores'

It's no "grab em by the pussy" Access Hollywood tape, but this unearthed interview with Steven Seagal is still nauseating!

Audio clips from a 1988 interview have surfaced in which the actor gives an extremely misogynistic take on women reporters, calling them "a bunch of fucking dirty whores."

In the recordings obtained by DailyMailTV, the 65-year-old gets sickeningly candid as he tells a male interviewer that women tend to give him the most trouble when it comes to dealing with the press.

Video: Stephen Colbert BECOMES Seagal To Talk NFL Controversy!

When asked if he saw any differences between male and female reporters while promoting his film Above the Law, the actor said:

"Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women. When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he's there to talk about his film, not about who he's fucked or who he would like to fuck or who his wife was with ten years ago. They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that shit. They're a bunch of assholes."

Wow. And it only gets worse from there.

When the unidentified man conducting the interview, who laughs at most of Seagal's comments throughout the chat, asks the action star why he thinks women in media have treated him "unfairly," Seagal responded:

"I won't even dare tell you what I think it is… Another time it was just some dumb cunt that is a liar and wanted to be sensational. If I ever see her again, I'll tell her to her face, I think she belongs in a zoo."

Seagal claimed at the time the female journalist "pretended like she was in love" with him (LOL, sure) then went on to write allegedly false things about him. He continued:

"Bunch of fucking dirty whores! You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you're a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable."

Well, that explains why he sounds super butthurt about his female-led interview — and female interviewers in general.

Video: 'Bond Villain' Seagal Takes Trump's Side In NFL Feud!

When asked how he can "combat" such situations, Seagal said he refuses to give interviews altogether, adding:

"The way you combat is by let's not ever do an interview again to show these cocksuckers."

Whoa, that one interviewer must have seriously fucked him up! Or maybe he was always just a sexist POS.

We're leaning toward the latter, given that these remarks came to light mere days after multiple women — including Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero — accused Seagal of sexual harassment.

Though claims of sexual misconduct have followed Seagal long before the days of #MeToo. In a 1998 interview with Movieline, Jenny McCarthy claimed the action star tried to coerce her to take off her dress during an audition for Under Seige 2.

The Russian resident has denied those claims, but he'll have a bit of trouble denying the telling remarks he was caught making on tape. Head over to DailyMail.com to hear the recordings for yourself.

