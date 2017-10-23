Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift NAKED?! …Ready For It? Music Video Teaser Is Revealing A LOT!

10/23/2017 11:05 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteKanye WestTaylor SwiftSkinBody

Taylor Swift fans better get ready!!

Almost exactly two months since the release of her Look What You Made Me Do video, Taylor Swift will be dropping yet another for her track …Ready For It? on Thursday!

The songstress is just full of surprises!!

Play: How Well Do You Know Taylor?

On Monday, the 27-year-old released short clips of what Swifties will be able to expect, and holy shit! Girl is naked!!

Sure, she's dressed in a skin-colored bodysuit, but it's not hard to see she was going for full nudity!

Taylor has never shown so much skin before, unless you count Kanye West's Famous imagery, which showed a Tay look-alike completely naked by the rapper's side.

You think she's taking shots?? Take a look (below) and let us know your thoughts!

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideoA post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

