Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With A Star-Studded Reputation Listening Session In Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With A Star-Studded Reputation Listening Session In Los Angeles!

10/23/2017 5:56 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor SwiftHaimGIFsRuby RoseFandom Frenzy

Taylor Swift strikes again!

Taylor Swift is fiercely loyal to her fans!

Amid teasing snippets of new songs, filming new music videos, the songstress has also been giving Swifties one-on-one time at her secret Reputation listening sessions around the globe!

Just on Sunday, the 27-year-old invited a lucky group to her home to get a sneak peek at the upcoming album, and apparently hang out with her famous friends Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose, and even Alana Haim from the band Haim.

Pretty sure Taylor gifted her fans with more than they ever could have asked for!

Take a look at the pure excitement (below):

Jack even confirmed the meet-up:

Sounds like everyone had an amazing night!!

