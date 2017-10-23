Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With A Star-Studded Reputation Listening Session In Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift is fiercely loyal to her fans!

Amid teasing snippets of new songs, filming new music videos, the songstress has also been giving Swifties one-on-one time at her secret Reputation listening sessions around the globe!

Just on Sunday, the 27-year-old invited a lucky group to her home to get a sneak peek at the upcoming album, and apparently hang out with her famous friends Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose, and even Alana Haim from the band Haim.

Pretty sure Taylor gifted her fans with more than they ever could have asked for!

Take a look at the pure excitement (below):

Tonight there was a #reputationsecretsessions in Los Angeles and Jack Antonoff, Ruby Rose and Alana Haim were all there as well! pic.twitter.com/gOrN4vnheM

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 23, 2017

Congratulations to all the lucky fans chosen for the #reputationsecretsessions in Los Angeles tonight! pic.twitter.com/cqgYqmuK3Y

— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) October 23, 2017

Don’t judge the album yet guys there’s so much to it like if you think you have an idea you really….you don’t. I’m so shook

— LIZCHANTED :D (@janeviIlanueva) October 23, 2017

LONG LIVE THAT LOOK ON YOUR FACE pic.twitter.com/Kuvmu3xjiW

— jolene (@jolenekristine) October 23, 2017

I met @taylorswift13 today and hung out at her house and listened to her album early and I've never been so happy✨ #reputationsecretsessions

— Alyssa Jordan (@alyssajorddan) October 23, 2017

I cannot believe I met Taylor Swift on the anniversary of Red. 😭 #SecretSessionsLA

— Dani (@finallyclean___) October 23, 2017

Jack even confirmed the meet-up:

loved the people i met tonight. that's who the music is for

— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 23, 2017

Sounds like everyone had an amazing night!!

