The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Holy Shit, Justin Bieber…
[CLICK HERE]
Gabrielle Union Tells Young Women To Get Their Ass Eaten — And MORE Celebs Who LOVE Having Their Salad Tossed!
[CLICK HERE]
Pink Reveals Christina Aguilera Tried To Punch Her During The Height Of Their Feud!
[CLICK HERE]
Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage
[CLICK HERE]
New Details Into Harvey Weinstein Being Difficult In Treatment: 'He Doesn't Think He Needs Rehab'
[CLICK HERE]
Fan Grabs Harry Styles' Crotch On Stage At Concert — Video Surfaces As Fans Expose Outrage At 'Sexual Assault'
[CLICK HERE]
Movies, Baking, & Hit Love Songs — New Details On Taylor Swift's 'Very Normal' Relationship With Joe Alwyn!
[CLICK HERE]
Dozens Arrested After Deadly Mob Attacks On Suspected 'Vampires' Leave Nine Dead
[CLICK HERE]
The Skateboarder Who Dr. Phil Hit With His Car Is Now Getting Pretty Aggressive — Lawsuit Time??
[CLICK HERE]
Former Teen Actor Claims Hollywood Agent Fed Him Alcohol & Sexually Assaulted Him
[CLICK HERE]
Tags: alcohol, christina aguilera, gabrielle union, harry styles, hottest stories right now!, instagram, justin bieber, pink, shawn johnson, taylor swift