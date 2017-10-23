Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Hottest Stories Right Now! >> The Hottest Stories Right Now!

The Hottest Stories Right Now!

10/23/2017 1:00 PM ET | Filed under: Hottest Stories Right Now!
no title

Holy Shit, Justin Bieber

[CLICK HERE]

Gabrielle Union Tells Young Women To Get Their Ass Eaten — And MORE Celebs Who LOVE Having Their Salad Tossed!

[CLICK HERE]

Pink Reveals Christina Aguilera Tried To Punch Her During The Height Of Their Feud!

[CLICK HERE]

Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

[CLICK HERE]

New Details Into Harvey Weinstein Being Difficult In Treatment: 'He Doesn't Think He Needs Rehab'

[CLICK HERE]

Fan Grabs Harry Styles' Crotch On Stage At Concert — Video Surfaces As Fans Expose Outrage At 'Sexual Assault'

[CLICK HERE]

Movies, Baking, & Hit Love Songs — New Details On Taylor Swift's 'Very Normal' Relationship With Joe Alwyn!

[CLICK HERE]

Dozens Arrested After Deadly Mob Attacks On Suspected 'Vampires' Leave Nine Dead

[CLICK HERE]

The Skateboarder Who Dr. Phil Hit With His Car Is Now Getting Pretty Aggressive — Lawsuit Time??

[CLICK HERE]

Former Teen Actor Claims Hollywood Agent Fed Him Alcohol & Sexually Assaulted Him

[CLICK HERE]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ryan Reynolds Marks His Birthday With A Hilarious AF Tweet — But It Isn't His Only Online Gem!
Next story »
Uhh, Woody Allen’s New Film Features A Middle-Aged Man Having Sex With A Teen Actress!
See All Comments