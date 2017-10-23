Bad news for The Weinstein Company.

On Monday, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced that his office has launched a civil rights investigation into the independent film studio following the countless sexual misconduct claims that have been brought against Harvey Weinstein. Whoa.

Per Mr. Schneiderman, his office has already issued a subpoena for all company records. The purpose of the investigation is to prove whether or not any of TWC's employees were subjected to pervasive harassment or discrimination at the NYC-based business. Oof.

We have a feeling this probe will dig up more misconduct news. We mean, dozens of women have publicly accused the disgraced producer of either assault and/or harassment. Although Weinstein has admitted to acting poorly with his female peers, he has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Still, Harvey's behavior was enough to get him fired from his company earlier this month. It'll be inneresting to see if TWC survives this latest hit.

Stay tuned!

