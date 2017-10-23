Details about Woody Allen's upcoming project are coming out, and it turns out the plot is super controversial.

It's been revealed the film, A Rainy Day In New York, centers around a middle-aged man (Jude Law) having sex with younger starlets, including a 15-year-old "concubine" (Elle Fanning).

Uhh, what??

Video: Louis C.K.'s Woody Allen-Esque Trailer Drops!

Interestingly enough, just last week the director seemingly defended Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual harassment and assault scandal, adding he's against a "witch hunt atmosphere." He only later clarified his remarks about the "sad, sick man."

Well, in Woody's new film, Page Six reports Elle's character says she's actually 21 during a scene while defending her relationship with Jude's character to Rebecca Hall, another actress starring in the film.

And Elle supposedly asks Jude in a scene about infidelity:

"Were all these women for pleasure, or were you researching a project?"

Considering the recent allegations that have come to light in Hollywood, it's definitely awkward.

Selena Gomez, Liev Schreiber, Suki Waterhouse, and Kelly Rohrbach are also said to star alongside the duo. No word on what roles they play though.

[Image via Michael Carpenter/WENN.]

Tags: a rainy day in new york, controversy, elle fanning, film flickers, jude law, liev schreiber, selena gomez, sex, social issues, woody allen