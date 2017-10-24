Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Jessica Alba, Ryan Reynolds, Halle Berry, Comic Books >> Remember When Superhero Movies Were HORRIBLE?? These Are The 10 Worst!

Remember When Superhero Movies Were HORRIBLE?? These Are The 10 Worst!

10/24/2017 12:17 AM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersJessica AlbaRyan ReynoldsHalle BerryComic Books

no title

With shining examples like Iron Man, Guardians Of The Galaxy, and Wonder Woman, superhero movies are, on the whole, doing pretty well with critics.

Especially when you consider just 10 years ago the entire genre was a joke. For every well-received one like Spider-Man 2, you got ten absolute stinkers! And trust us, they've aged even worse!

See where whited-out Jessica Alba, mouth sewn shut Ryan Reynolds, and Razzie-winning Halle Berry ranked among the worst of the worst…

CLICK HERE to view "10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!"

[Image via 20th Century Fox/Warner Bros..]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

10 Worst Superhero Movies Of All Time!
Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best & Worst Deleted Scenes From Classic Movies!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
View Pics »
Next story »
Cody Simpson & The Tide Perform ' Ramona' LIVE!
See All Comments