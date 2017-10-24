Anna Faris Reveals Sexual Harassment By Director On Set: 'All I Could Do Was Giggle'

Anna Faris loves to laugh, but she can also giggle her way through incidents that are no laughing matter.

On the newest episode of her podcast Unqualified, the actress opened up about her experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood — and how she awkwardly laughed it off because she didn't know what else to do.

Related: Anna Talks Insecurities That Plagued Her Marriage To Chris Pratt

Recalling an uncomfortable encounter with a director on a movie set, the Mom star explained:

"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle."

Awful. You know the problem runs deep when women are pretending to laugh about getting assaulted.

In fact, Faris remembered the crew seemed to be offended for her. She continued:

"I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.' And that's how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn't a thing. Like, it's not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.' But it made me feel small. He wouldn't have done that to the lead male."

Wow. And this is the treatment of a star on a goddamn a movie set! We can only imagine how that director treats the women who work under him.

Related: Steven Seagal Once Called Female Reporters 'Fucking Dirty Whores'

Faris, who was joined by guest Arielle Kebbel to chat about the pervading issues of sexual harassment in Hollywood, admitted some women are "conditioned to giggle" out of fear of being labeled difficult to work with:

"We're conditioned to giggle. But also, if we were to do anything else, we'd be labeled a bitch or difficult. That would be the best of circumstances. I guess what I do is I laugh. It puts everyone at ease. That's the defense mode you go into."

Later on, the Scary Movie star brought the conversation back to her shitty on set experience — this time, mentioning how she was made to feel her assaulted assets were the reason she was hired in the first place.

She explained:

"I remember that same director telling my agent, who told me, that I had great legs and that was one of the reasons that I got hired. And listen, that's a fucking great compliment. I like my legs. But that sort of informed my whole experience with that whole project. I don't think the male lead got hired because he had great legs. Therefore I felt like I'm hired because of these elements — not because of [talent]."

What do U think of Anna's story? Take a listen to the episode (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, arielle kebbel, controversy, girl power, icky icky poo, mom, unqualified