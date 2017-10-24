Jeffrey Dean Morgan Breaks His Silence On Ben Affleck's Apology For Groping Hilarie Burton

A couple weeks ago, Ben Affleck got into some hot water after a story resurfaced about him groping MTV's Hilarie Burton on an episode of TRL back in the early 2000s.

In the wake of his response to collaborator Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal, Affleck quickly offered a remorseful public statement to the One Tree Hill actress.

Innerestingly, Hilarie's longtime love is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Ben's poppa in last year's Batman v Superman. At a red carpet event for the premiere of the 100th episode of The Walking Dead on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the barbed-wire-bat wielder to ask his take on the matter.

As to whether he was happy Ben had apologized, he said:

"Well, sure, yeah, of course."

But he quickly steered the convo to the bigger picture, and the role of many "incredibly brave" women and his "amazing" lady's role in changing the industry, saying:

"I didn't want to make a big deal of it because she didn't. But yeah, I think everything that's come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven't yet are incredibly brave and I think it's time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It's prevalent all over and I'm proud of all these women. And my wife. She, to me, is the most amazing person I've ever met. There's no one stronger than her."

He seems like a much more peaceful guy than Negan. Good thing for Affleck.

See his entire doting interview (below):

