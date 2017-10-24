Blake Lively Gets Sweet Revenge On Ryan Reynolds With This HIGHlarious Birthday Post!

Blake Lively is savage!!

The actress tried to celebrate her husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday on Instagram, except she really just trolled him instead!

Cropping him out of a picture he took with Ryan Gosling, she captioned it:

"Happy Birthday, baby."

Related: Ryan Marks His Birthday With Hilarious AF Tweet!

It's SO good!

Happy Birthday, baby.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

In case you're not keeping up with the adorable couple, the Deadpool star cropped Blake out of a cute couple pic of them when it was her birthday back in August!

We think the momma-of-two definitely outdid him with her retaliation though!

Ch-ch-check out his post (below) and let us know what U think:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: birthday, blake lively, funny, highlarious, instagram, love line, ryan gosling, ryan reynolds