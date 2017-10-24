Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Love Line, Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Blake Lively, HIGHlarious, Funny, Instagram >> Blake Lively Gets Sweet Revenge On Ryan Reynolds With This HIGHlarious Birthday Post!

Blake Lively Gets Sweet Revenge On Ryan Reynolds With This HIGHlarious Birthday Post!

10/24/2017 11:58 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineRyan ReynoldsRyan GoslingBlake LivelyHIGHlariousFunnyInstagram

It's called payback!

Blake Lively is savage!!

The actress tried to celebrate her husband Ryan Reynolds' birthday on Instagram, except she really just trolled him instead!

Cropping him out of a picture he took with Ryan Gosling, she captioned it:

"Happy Birthday, baby."

Related: Ryan Marks His Birthday With Hilarious AF Tweet!

It's SO good!

Happy Birthday, baby.A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

In case you're not keeping up with the adorable couple, the Deadpool star cropped Blake out of a cute couple pic of them when it was her birthday back in August!

We think the momma-of-two definitely outdid him with her retaliation though!

Ch-ch-check out his post (below) and let us know what U think:

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kate Winslet LITERALLY Narrates Her Own Silence On The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Woody Allen!
Next story »
Fergie Fights Back Tears While Discussing Josh Duhamel Split With Wendy Williams: 'I Wanted To Stay Married Forever'
See All Comments