Calvin Harris Stirs Controversy Over Flu Vaccine With Government Health Officials

In other news we thought we'd never have to report…

ICYMI, last week Calvin Harris sent out a series of since-deleted tweets where he questioned the safety of the flu vaccine — suggesting it was a "neurotoxin shot" containing harmful "mercury."

He went on to argue that the preventative shot was a "conspiracy theory" acknowledged in "several government medical papers." Inneresting!

Government health officials have since responded debunking these claims.

Richard Pebody, the acting head of respiratory disease at Public Health England, said:

"All ingredients in the flu vaccine are safe. The main ingredient of any vaccine is the disease-causing virus, bacteria or toxin, but a number of other components are needed to make the final vaccine as safe and effective as possible … It is crucial that all eligible groups get vaccinated before people start getting flu."

Moral of the story… don't rely on Calvin for your medical advice! LOLz!

