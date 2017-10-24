Calvin Harris & Kehlani feat Lil Yachty's "Faking It" - REACTING Live!

'What Could I Do?' The OA's Brit Marling Says Harvey Weinstein Tried To Get Her To Shower With Him
Big Netflix fans likely know Brit Marling as the lead actress from The OA. But she wasn't just the star -- she also created and wrote the mysterious sci-fi show.
So when she decided to go public with her story of being brought under false pretenses to the hotel room of Harvey Weinstein, the result was a thoughtful piece about society as a whole.
In an essay for The Atlantic, she wrote about her meeting with the Hollywood powerhouse in 2014, after she had a couple indies screen at the Sundance Film Festival.
And, as she points out, the "meeting" was all too familiar a story:
