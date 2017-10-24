Camila Cabello Is A Telenovela Star — And One Too Many Other Things In Wild Havana Video!

Camila Cabello finally dropped her Havana music video we've been so excited for, and… it's hit and miss.

You don't often say that about a single music video, but this one seems like too many ideas!

The telenovela opening is some really HIGHlarious parody, but then there's ANOTHER story section before the video starts, in which Camila is a girl watching TV with her big sister (played by Lele Pons) and her abuela (played by LeJuan James). We like a good story video, but this entire section we could have done without.

Video: See Our Live Reaction!

We're not going to say no to a cameo by Noah Centineo — but he would have been even better as part of the fantasy!

We did adore the incredibly hot Dirty Dancing Havana Nights bit though — someone get this girl on Dancing With The Stars! Damn!

Ch-ch-check out the vid you have to see for yourself (below):

[Image via YouTube.]

