Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Music Minute, Dancing With The Stars, HIGHlarious, Camila Cabello >> Camila Cabello Is A Telenovela Star — And One Too Many Other Things In Wild Havana Video!

Camila Cabello Is A Telenovela Star — And One Too Many Other Things In Wild Havana Video!

10/24/2017 12:52 PM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousMusic MinuteDancing With The StarsHIGHlariousCamila Cabello

no title

Camila Cabello finally dropped her Havana music video we've been so excited for, and… it's hit and miss.

You don't often say that about a single music video, but this one seems like too many ideas!

The telenovela opening is some really HIGHlarious parody, but then there's ANOTHER story section before the video starts, in which Camila is a girl watching TV with her big sister (played by Lele Pons) and her abuela (played by LeJuan James). We like a good story video, but this entire section we could have done without.

Video: See Our Live Reaction!

We're not going to say no to a cameo by Noah Centineo — but he would have been even better as part of the fantasy!

We did adore the incredibly hot Dirty Dancing Havana Nights bit though — someone get this girl on Dancing With The Stars! Damn!

Ch-ch-check out the vid you have to see for yourself (below):

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth Break Up
Next story »
The Hottest Stories Right Now!
See All Comments