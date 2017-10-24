Carson Daly's Dad Dies Just A Month After His Mother's Passing

So sad!

We were heartbroken for Carson Daly last month when we heard about his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passing at 73.

Now, just weeks later, his stepfather Dick Caruso has passed as well, after being ill for some time.

Carson's father, James Thomas Daly, died when he was just five years old. Dick and Pattie got married a couple years later, and Carson considered him a second father, even calling him his Dad.

The TV personality shared the heartbreaking news to Instagram on Tuesday, writing:

We can't imagine what Carson must be going through right now.

We're thinking of him and his family during this difficult time.

[Image via Today/NBC/Brian To/WENN.]

