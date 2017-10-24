Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> R.I.P., Sad Sad, Carson Daly, Family >> Carson Daly's Dad Dies Just A Month After His Mother's Passing

Carson Daly's Dad Dies Just A Month After His Mother's Passing

10/24/2017 5:23 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad SadCarson DalyFamily

no title

So sad!

We were heartbroken for Carson Daly last month when we heard about his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passing at 73.

Now, just weeks later, his stepfather Dick Caruso has passed as well, after being ill for some time.

Photos: Stars We Lost In 2017

Carson's father, James Thomas Daly, died when he was just five years old. Dick and Pattie got married a couple years later, and Carson considered him a second father, even calling him his Dad.

The TV personality shared the heartbreaking news to Instagram on Tuesday, writing:

We can't imagine what Carson must be going through right now.

We're thinking of him and his family during this difficult time.

[Image via Today/NBC/Brian To/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
When Movie Magic Turns Tragic -- A History Of Film Set Deaths
Celebrities Celebrate Father's Day On Social Media!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Star Jones Is Engaged — See The Ring HERE!
Next story »
Donald Trump Shades A Senator & Gets Pelted With Russian Flags Before GOP Luncheon — & Other Republicans Are Literally Grabbing Popcorn
See All Comments