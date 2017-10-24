Corinne Olympios Is Open To Giving Nick Viall A Second Chance — Sorry DeMario Jackson!

It's Corinne Olympios' world… we're just living in it!

In an interview with ET Online published on Tuesday, the Bachelor In Paradise star admits she would totally get back with ex Nick Viall, who recently broke up with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi!

Related: Corinne & DeMario Kiss & Make Up For The Cameras!

However, the 26-year-old businesswoman would only give the former Bachelor a second chance if he was willing to change.

"If I saw him getting back to the way he was when I first stepped out of the limo, I would seriously consider giving him a chance… I would meet up with him, have coffee, talk to him and see how he is. He just broke up with his fiancée; it can't be easy."

Towards the end of their season, Olympios noticed a jarring shift in his personality, which felt like "a slap in the face."

"We clearly had strong chemistry… I was falling so hard and I remember when he changed completely. I went up to him, cameras not rolling, and was like, 'I just want to give you a hug before the night ends,' which is something we normally did. He was like, 'K, well, I'm gonna go give out this rose now.' And I was like, 'Whoa.' It was a slap in the face, like, 'I'm too busy for you right now.'… I don't know why he got like that. … I feel like [in the beginning] I saw a different side of him than what [he] shows right now."'

Corinne's comments may come as a surprise since she has been seen out several times with controversial BIP costar DeMario Jackson. In fact, the two attended Maxim's annual Halloween costume party over the weekend.

However, the reality TV starlet told US Weekly at the event that she and Jackson are simply "really good friends."

Of course they are…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: bachelor in paradise, breakups, corinne olympios, demario jackson, halloween, love line, nick viall, reality tv, the bachelor-ette