Dancing With The Stars' Movie Night Leaves One Couple Without A Happy Hollywood Ending! Recap HERE!

Dancing With The Stars brought some big screen magic to our TV on Monday night.

Yup, this week the stars and their dance partners were tasked with creating routines that captured the essence of various film genres. Oh, and in a random turn of events, Shania Twain was brought on as a guest judge! Regardless, the hitmaker was charming and bubbly so her addition to the judging panel was actually a welcome one.

Anywho, early on in the episode, it was revealed that the following couples were at risk to be eliminated — Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy. Of course, in typical DWTS fashion, the cut couple wasn't announced until the VERY end of the episode.

SoOoOoO, who didn't get their happy Hollywood ending?? Discover that AND deets on Monday night's many dance numbers (below)!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold brought the heat once again as they performed a dramatic rumba. Sadly, the dance duo didn't lock in the perfect score they nabbed last week as they received a 39/40. Fisher and Arnold are still front runners though!

Speaking of perfect scores, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas impressed the judges with their sci-fi Argentine tango that they were given a 40/40. Way to be LITERAL perfection, you two!

Even though they were in jeopardy, Terrell and Cheryl seemed unfazed as they KILLED it when it came to their spy movie-themed jive. The pair locked in an impressive 37/40.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev also stepped up their game as they wowed the judges with a foreign film-themed Argentine tango. Although their routine wasn't perfect, the walked away with a 36/40. Not too shabby!

Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied with Nikki and Artem as they scored a 36/40 thanks to their classic Hollywood musical quickstep. Bravo!

Victoria and Val had a pretty rough night as they struggled to pull of their sports movie-themed paso doble. The judges, including Miz Twain, weren't feeling the routine and gave it only a 31/40.

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson were in the same boat as there were a lot of technical issues in their animated jazz number. They too scored a 31/40.

However, Drew Scott's action hero paso doble with partner Emma Slater was just a mess. We mean, the Property Brothers star has been struggling HARD with the dance aspect of Dancing With The Stars. The twosome landed a meager 30/40.

Still, it was Nick and Peta who had the worst number of the night. Their Western-style samba fell flat and resulted in them being given a 26/40. Oof.

Unsurprisingly, it was Nick and Peta who were sent home at the end of the evening. Nonetheless, the former boy bander took the loss with his head held high as he said with a smile:

"I came on not a very good dancer. I'm going to leave not a very good dancer. Now I get to play dad again and I get to come and support my wonderful wife."

Awwww. Not to mention, now Lachey can focus his energy on rooting for his wife to win!!

What do YOU think? Did the right couple go home??

[Image via ABC/Instagram.]

Tags: artem chigvintsev, cheryl burke, dance, dancing with the stars, drew scott, emma slater, frankie muniz, jordan fisher, lindsay arnold, lindsey stirling, maksim chmerkovskiy, mark ballas, nick lachey, nikki bella, peta murgatroyd, reality tv, shania twain, terrell owens, tv news, val chmerkovskiy, vanessa minnillo, victoria arlen, witney carson