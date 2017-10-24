A couple weeks ago, Ben Affleck got into some hot water after a story resurfaced about him groping MTV's Hilarie Burton on an episode of TRL back in the early 2000s.

In the wake of his response to collaborator Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct scandal, Affleck quickly offered a remorseful public statement to the One Tree Hill actress.

Related: All 50+ Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein So Far

Innerestingly, Hilarie's longtime love is Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Ben's poppa in last year's Batman v Superman. At a red carpet event for the premiere of the 100th episode of The Walking Dead on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight caught up with the barbed-wire-bat wielder to ask his take on the matter.

As to whether he was happy Ben had apologized, he said:

[Image via MTV/FayesVision/WENN.]