Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Photos!, Emma Stone, Food, Food Porn, Lifestyle >> In Honor Of #NationalFoodDay, Check Out These A-Listers' FAVORITE Foods!

In Honor Of #NationalFoodDay, Check Out These A-Listers' FAVORITE Foods!

10/24/2017 3:43 PM ET | Filed under: Photos!Emma StoneFoodFood PornLifestyle

<a href=

Get excited, folks — it's National Food Day!!

Yup, today (October 24) marks the best day of the year as it's the day we celebrate delicious food. Now, besides digging into your favorite foods, we thought of another way you could celebrate. Wait for it… you could take a peek at what the A-listers enjoy eating.

We're serious!! In honor of #NationalFoodDay, we've compiled a list of your faves' FAVORITE snacks, dishes, treats, etc. You're welcome.

We mean, you know you're dying to learn what Emma Stone munches on!! Ch-ch-check out all the info for yourself (below)…

CLICK HERE to view "Favorite Celebrity Foods!"

CLICK HERE to view "Favorite Celebrity Foods!"

CLICK HERE to view "Favorite Celebrity Foods!"

CLICK HERE to view "Favorite Celebrity Foods!"

CLICK HERE to view "Favorite Celebrity Foods!"

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
New Accuser Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Oral Sex On Her In 2006 — Harrowing Details Here
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Zombie Apocalypse? 'The Walking Dead' Premiere Sinks 35 Percent in Viewers
See All Comments