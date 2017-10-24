In Honor Of #NationalFoodDay, Check Out These A-Listers' FAVORITE Foods!

New Accuser Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Oral Sex On Her In 2006 -- Harrowing Details Here
Mimi Haleyi has added her name to the list of more than 50 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.
The former production assistant appeared with attorney Gloria Allred on Tuesday at a press conference in NYC where she revealed Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her at his house in SoHo while she was on her period.
The brunette first met the disgraced mogul in 2004 at the London premiere of The Aviator and sexual advances began shortly after a re-introduction in 2006.
Mimi ran into him at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and asked if she could help out with his New York productions. She says he responded, "Why don't you come and see me at my hotel and we'll talk about it?"
