Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Sad Sad, Ewan McGregor, Injury, Dog, Instagram >> MORE Heartache! Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis' Beloved Dog Hit By Car Amid News Of Split!

MORE Heartache! Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis' Beloved Dog Hit By Car Amid News Of Split!

10/24/2017 5:52 PM ET | Filed under: Sad SadEwan McGregorInjuryDogInstagram

no title

Heartache on top of heartache.

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis may have split all the way back in May, but the news only just broke this week — which must have reopened the wound all over again.

But it turns out they're dealing with another devastating event at the moment.

Related: Puerto Rico Evacuees Being Forced To Abandon Their Pets!

Eve posted on Instagram Monday that the longtime family dog, Sid, may not survive after being struck by a car! She wrote:

"Poor little Sid was run over Thursday. He has been taken great care of @vcaanimalmedicalcenter but is still fighting for his life."

Oh no! Such horrible timing. Not that there's any time when a doggy injury is bearable! We are sending positive vibes and hoping poor Sidington Smyth pulls through.

[Image via Instagram/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
MTV VMAs 2017: Celebrity Instagrams & Twitpics!
Former Child Stars & Their Scandals Since Stardom!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Kim Kardashian Needs Help With Instagram -- Check Out Her Latest Posts To See If You Agree!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Calvin Harris Stirs Controversy Over Flu Vaccine With Government Health Officials
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Republican Senator Jeff Flake Urges An End To GOP 'Complicity' In Stunning Speech: 'Mr. President, Enough'
See All Comments