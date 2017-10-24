MORE Heartache! Ewan McGregor & Eve Mavrakis' Beloved Dog Hit By Car Amid News Of Split!

Heartache on top of heartache.

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis may have split all the way back in May, but the news only just broke this week — which must have reopened the wound all over again.

But it turns out they're dealing with another devastating event at the moment.

Eve posted on Instagram Monday that the longtime family dog, Sid, may not survive after being struck by a car! She wrote:

"Poor little Sid was run over Thursday. He has been taken great care of @vcaanimalmedicalcenter but is still fighting for his life."

Oh no! Such horrible timing. Not that there's any time when a doggy injury is bearable! We are sending positive vibes and hoping poor Sidington Smyth pulls through.

