Faye Dunaway Freaks Out Over 'Extravagant' $3,000 Hair Salon Bill — But Can We Really Blame Her?

Faye Dunaway has a history of fleeing from awkward situations.

But this time, the Hollywood legend's fight or flight response led to one massive unpaid tab at a celebrity favorite hair salon!

Page Six reports that the actress recently flipped out at Marie Robinson Salon in New York City after racking up a $3,000 bill for extensions — then stormed off! A source told the column:

"She claimed she didn't know it was that expensive and then said, ‘I'm not paying that. I can't believe how expensive this is. I'm only paying half!'"

The salon took her half payment, according to the insider, but told Faye she still had to pay the rest.

This didn't sit well with the actress, as the source added:

"Faye stormed out screeching, ‘This is ridiculous!' Everyone in the salon was aghast … Her hair looked great — so she should pay!"

We mean, that is how it works. But the Chinatown star's camp is buzzing with a much different story.

A source close to Faye told Page Six she had already gotten the extensions on a previous visit to the salon, and that this appointment was just for touch-ups. Instead of charging the actress the expected amount, however, the salon charged her the full fee again.

When the outlet reached out to the actress herself, she explained:

"I've now paid the whole thing — but I will not be going back there because it is not the price they said it would be. So, I don't know what to say to you except I didn't throw a fit. I was just very alarmed at the amount they were charging me for the very small amount of hair work that they did."

She continued her side of the story, adding:

"I am a normal human being and don't expect special favors, but I was shocked to be charged the same [fee] I had previously paid to get what was now a hair correction. I felt it was extravagant and inappropriate."

But don't we all love things that are extravagant and inappropriate? After all, fusion hair extensions cost over $2,000 in NYC salons.

Though if Faye already made the payment, she's hardly to blame for freaking out over that bill.

