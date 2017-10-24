Fergie Fights Back Tears While Discussing Josh Duhamel Split With Wendy Williams: 'I Wanted To Stay Married Forever'

Just because Fergie and Josh Duhamel mutually decided to divorce, that doesn't mean this isn't an emotional time for them.

The You Already Know singer fought back tears while discussing her high profile split while visiting Wendy Williams' chat show. During the sit down, which will air this Thursday, the former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman spilled about her breakup from the Transformers star.

On the twosome's decision to divorce, Fergie shared:

"It wasn't my plan. I wanted to stay married forever…"

Poor thing. Clearly, the Glamorous performer is devastated that her marriage didn't last, as she continued amid tears:

"I love Josh, he's the father of my child … You're making me cry. We forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can."

In case you forgot, the former flames share 4-year-old Axl Jack together. In fact, the pair kept their February split quiet from the press until September in order to figure out the best situation for their son. What an incredibly selfless co-parenting move.

We doubt we'll be seeing Fergie dating anytime soon as, prior to her emotional interview with Williams, the A-lister told Andy Cohen that it's likely "too soon" for her to consider dating again. Fair enough.

