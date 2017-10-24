Home Videos Photos Shop
George Clooney Brings His Penis, His Twins, & Matt Damon To Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch!

Man, George Clooney really brings the goods as a talk show guest!

The Oscar winner visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to speak about the new film he directed, but the interview really went off the rails!

Related: George Has A Proud Poppa Moment

First, George needed to take a moment to get revenge on Jimmy by showing his penis. It's… complicated.

Then he brings out his "twins" — with none other than Matt Damon as his manny! See the entire interview prank war escalation (below):

[Image via ABC.]

