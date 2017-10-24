George Clooney Brings His Penis, His Twins, & Matt Damon To Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch!

Man, George Clooney really brings the goods as a talk show guest!

The Oscar winner visited Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to speak about the new film he directed, but the interview really went off the rails!

First, George needed to take a moment to get revenge on Jimmy by showing his penis. It's… complicated.

Then he brings out his "twins" — with none other than Matt Damon as his manny! See the entire interview prank war escalation (below):

