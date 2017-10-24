Kathy Griffin Puts Matt Damon & George Clooney On Blast Over Harvey Weinstein Scandal: 'I Can't Imagine Those Guys Didn't Know'

Kathy Griffin is calling bullshit on Matt Damon and George Clooney's comments about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment and assault scandal!

In case you missed it, the A-listers condemned the "predator" in addition to saying they weren't aware of any assault. Although, the Jason Bourne star did admit to knowing Gwyneth Paltrow was sexually harassed by the movie producer.

Well, speaking to The Project on Tuesday, the comedienne shared she's not buying it! She said:

"I can't imagine those guys didn't know. I knew, and I'm not even in the movie business."

And commenting on the Harvey scandal, Kathy recalled an interaction with him at an event celebrating Quentin Tarantino:

"One time Weinstein was sitting next to me and — I'm not hot enough to sexually assault — just know that's his mindset. I remember him bragging about his wife who worked for House of Balenciaga, and he said, 'Maybe my wife could dress you sometime' for the Emmys or something like that. I remember wondering if that was one of the ways he would ensnare some young actresses."

The former Fashion Police panelist will also have you know Harvey isn't a "single case":

"The white middle-aged guys who are truly running every network and studio in the United States all behave this way and everyone covers for them."

As we've been reporting, over 190 women have come forward with sexual misconduct claims against director James Toback!

We have a feeling this won't be the last we hear about it!

