A damning testimony has come out against Nicki Minaj's brother during his highly controversial child rape trial.

On Monday, a 10-year-old boy bravely took the stand and testified that he witnessed the alleged rape of his sister at the hands of Jelani Maraj. The youngster -- who was dressed in a black tuxedo and clutched a yellow star-shaped toy -- told jurors that while he knew what he witnessed "wasn't right," Maraj threatened him to remain silent.

As the boy's family members quietly wept in the courtroom at the Nassau County Supreme Court, the youth detailed a 2015 incident where he saw Jelani and his sister in a compromising position in a basement. The young boy shared:

