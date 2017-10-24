Justin Bieber Fan Arrested At The Pop Star's Home Over Trespassing For A THIRD Time!

This is so not okay!

On Monday evening, a Justin Bieber fan was arrested after wandering onto the pop star's Beverly Hills property — for a THIRD time. Smh.

According to TMZ, the police were called around 7:30 p.m. on Monday and were told that Justin's security detail had detained a Belieber. It's said the woman, who is in her 40s, had already popped up at the Sorry singer's residence twice last week. During the previous visits, Bieber's security warned the woman to stay away — so it's no wonder they called the authorities this time around.

For those of you who are concerned about the 23-year-old's safety, please know that the woman only made it onto the property, NOT inside the A-lister's home. And it's a good thing that this superfan didn't make it inside the pad as Justin was at home during the incident.

Unsurprisingly, the chart topper didn't make contact with the invading fan. We mean, that's why he has security guards, right??

The unnamed woman has since been booked for trespassing. Hopefully, this arrest will teach the woman that you can't just wander into people's yards… even if you're DESPERATE to see their new tattoo up close.

Tsk, tsk!

[Image via WENN.]

