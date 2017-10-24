Keeping Up With The Kardashians Will Be On The Air Until At Least 2019 Thanks To New $150 Million Deal!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be on the air until at least 2019.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the KarJenners have signed a $150 million deal with the E! network, which locks the famous fam in for five more seasons of their reality show. Holy smokes!!

According to reports, the contract with E! is an overall, package deal — meaning the network is paying for all services rendered by Kris Jenner's brood. We're sure the Kardashian-Jenners jumped on the chance to re-sign with the network as many family members are expecting little ones *cough* Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West *cough*.

Not to mention, this offer is significantly higher then the family's 2015 deal. In case you forgot, a couple of years ago, the fam walked away with $20 million for five cycles of KUWTK. And if you don't feel like doing the math, that's $100 million in total.

Now, the question remains, how much does each family member get?? Well, apparently, the contract is set up so that the family can decide who gets what money-wise. We have a feeling Momager Jenner and Keeks are walking away with the biggest paychecks.

