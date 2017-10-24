Keeping Up With The Kardashians Will Be On The Air Until At Least 2019 Thanks To New $150 Million Deal!

Kathy Griffin Blasts 'Spineless Heiress' Anderson Cooper & 'Fame-Whoring' Lawyer Lisa Bloom In New Interview
Kathy Griffin isn't staying silent amid her feuds!
Not only has the comedienne spoken out about Matt Damon and George Clooney's comments on Harvey Weinstein, she's also addressing her beef with her former attorney Lisa Bloom AND her former BFF Anderson Cooper!
Talking to The Daily Beast, she briefly mentioned the CNN host by calling him "The Spineless Heiress," using a quote "from my gays."
Yikes!
As we previously reported, Kathy told him their 17-year friendship was over after he condemned her bloody Donald Trump photo. Cooper later replaced Kathy as cohost of New Year's Eve Live with Andy Cohen months.
Related: Jill Scott Reveals The Rude AF Thing Harvey Told Her
But the 56-year-old starlet was really more focused on her feud with her "fame-whoring" lawyer during her recent interview!
Discussing the disastrous June 2 press conference, Griffin recalled a horrible conference call afterwards with Lisa, Lisa's husband and law firm manager Braden Pollock, her entertainment lawyer Bill Sobel, and her First Amendment lawyer Alan Isaacman:
[Image via Sheri Determan/FayesVision/Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]