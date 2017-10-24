Kate Winslet LITERALLY Narrates Her Own Silence On The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Woody Allen!

Don't ask Kate Winslet about the sexual misconduct allegations brought against Woody Allen, because she simply will not give you an answer!

For her cover story with Variety, the A-lister was asked if the sexual abuse claims against the controversial director crossed her mind when deciding to star in his new flick, Wonder Wheel. That's a serious hardball question — and we LOVES it!

Sadly, the Titanic star danced around the inquiry as she noted:

"Um. [Winslet narrates her own silence.] 'She pauses.' It's just a difficult discussion. I'd rather respectfully not enter it today."

We're kind of disappointed in Miz Winslet for avoiding the topic, especially since she just put Harvey Weinstein on blast for his abusive ways. The celebrated publication attempted once more to get Kate to weigh in on the drama by asking her to comment on some recent backlash she got for praising Woody.

In case you missed it, Kate received some criticism online after she told The New York Times that Allen provided an "extraordinary working experience." On the negative feedback to the comment, the 42-year-old stated:

"I don't read how people respond to things. We're always as actors going to say the wrong thing. I think it's better to respectfully step away from the discussion."

Kate certainly dodged, ducked, dipped, and dived away from those questions. Still, Winslet has a history of working with controversial directors. We mean, she made Carnage with convicted child rapist Roman Polanski. Smh…

