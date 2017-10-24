Kathy Griffin Blasts 'Spineless Heiress' Anderson Cooper & 'Fame-Whoring' Lawyer Lisa Bloom In New Interview

Kathy Griffin isn't staying silent amid her feuds!

Not only has the comedienne spoken out about Matt Damon and George Clooney's comments on Harvey Weinstein, she's also addressing her beef with her former attorney Lisa Bloom AND her former BFF Anderson Cooper!

Talking to The Daily Beast, she briefly mentioned the CNN host by calling him "The Spineless Heiress," using a quote "from my gays."

Yikes!

As we previously reported, Kathy told him their 17-year friendship was over after he condemned her bloody Donald Trump photo. Cooper later replaced Kathy as cohost of New Year's Eve Live with Andy Cohen months.

But the 56-year-old starlet was really more focused on her feud with her "fame-whoring" lawyer during her recent interview!

Discussing the disastrous June 2 press conference, Griffin recalled a horrible conference call afterwards with Lisa, Lisa's husband and law firm manager Braden Pollock, her entertainment lawyer Bill Sobel, and her First Amendment lawyer Alan Isaacman:

"I'm not acting like some innocent—I've been around. But I've never been through anything like this. I'm still living it. Everybody was shouting."

Griffin says she opposed doing a press tour with Lisa, and her team even agreed, but she says she was scolded for it:

"Lisa said, ‘Kathy, I don't like it that you're the only other woman on this call and you're not speaking up for me.' And I'm like, ‘Are you fucking kidding me? After everything I've been through, you're gonna try to play the fucking feminist card with me?… Are you fucking nuts? It doesn't work that way. I don't have your back on this one at all.'"

AND claims her lawyer "became obviously extremely volatile. She's too fucking hotheaded to be an attorney. That's the last thing you want in an attorney, and she and her husband were really badgering me" about doing a Good Morning America interview.

And as we also reported, Kathy claimed Lisa has been "bombarding" her and BF Randy Bick in recent days. Lisa responded, saying:

"Really? Bombarding? Please show call logs then. I sent one text to Kathy in the last three months, and placed one call to Randy recently. The last time I spoke to Kathy, at a group dinner recently, she gave me a big hug, was very friendly and said everything was great between us. I had no idea there was a problem until a reporter reached out to me about this a few days ago."

The two also disagree on legal fees, with the celeb claiming she wasn't consulted about Bloom hiring criminal defense attorney Dmitry Gorin. She also conveyed her annoyance that the amount for her June press conference alone was about $40K!

Lisa, on the other hand, says:

"I have texts giving her Gorin's name before we arrived. And her entertainment attorney was present at the first meeting where everyone handed out business cards indicating their law firms, and where fees were discussed and approved."

Regardless, the controversial comedienne really seems to regret having the lawyer on her team for that conference:

"That press conference exacerbated my situation greatly. I didn't know I was going to her office, and that I would be under a fucking banner that said ‘Lisabloom.com,' and that she would hand me a coffee cup that said ‘Lisabloom.com.' It was one of the worst days of my life."

Kathy also was upset over how Lisa's husband handled the aftermath of the event:

"Lisa's husband was physically holding the door closed, so we were in there, and Lisa was outside doing interviews in the hallway fame-whoring which we didn't know at the time. We knew that the press conference was a disaster the minute it was over. We said, ‘Where's Lisa, she's supposed to be in here?' and her husband was holding the door, and I was probably crying, and I remember Bill, my boyfriend, and Alan walked over to her husband and they were like ‘what the fuck is going on?' Nobody in my posse is violent or anything, but they said, take your hand off the door."

Lisa's response?

"This is false and ridiculous."

But as Kathy continued, she says it didn't get any better as she was pressured to interview with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight:

"I'm looking at Kevin and I'm a wreck, but now it made the situation worse when Lisa came back [from her hallway interviews] and was really pressuring me to go on GMA on the following Monday, which I knew was a horrible idea… I had thought I was going to say my peace and clear up this mess… But Lisa and her husband would not stop blowing up my phone and my boyfriend's phone. And it was not only GMA, but this was just the beginning of a press tour."

Plus, she added she was skeptical about flying out of the airport after it was reported the Secret Service were looking into her:

"And I'm like, ‘Lisa, do you think I want to go to an airport?' I can't tell you how hot that situation was for me that day. ‘I'm not going anywhere near a fucking airport.' What if I'm on some no-fly list? It's stupid to go to LAX and [be faced with airport security officers telling her] ‘You're on the no-fly list—come into the terrorism interrogation room.'"

Lisa countered:

"I do not insist on anything with any client. I offer options and make recommendations. I am not a shouter. I don't recall anyone shouting."

In the end, the celeb knew it was time to cut ties:

"We were kind of saying, ‘Lisa, it's over, it didn't go well, we gave it a shot, and come on, no harm, no foul, and frankly, it's a win for you.' But when you're a comic and you bombed, you know you bombed. You didn't get laughs, and you bombed."

Well, these two definitely won't be working together ever again!

Do you think either Anderson or Lisa will respond to Kathy's candid interview??

