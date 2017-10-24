BTW, Kid Rock Was NEVER Running For Senate & Thinks Y'all Are Dumb For Ever Believing Him

We guess we've become desensitized to comically unqualified candidates running for public office.

Because for a minute there, we kind of believed that Kid Rock would actually be running for Senate!

But fortunately (unfortunately?), the rocker confirmed his political ambitions over the past few months were nothing but a ploy to promote his upcoming album Sweet Southern Sugar.

During a Tuesday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Rock n Roll Jesus singer couldn't believe anyone actually bought his widely-reported foray into politics, confessing:

"Fuck no, I'm not running for senate, are you kidding me? Who couldn't figure that out? I'm releasing a new album. I'm going on tour, too. Are you fucking shitting me?"

Forgive us, Kid. We have an actual cartoon pumpkin running the Oval Office — an absurd rock star running for Senate just seems like the natural next step!

But alas, instead of going on a campaign tour, the performer will embark on a North American tour in support of his album, his first since 2015's First Kiss, kicking off early next year.

As for his now defunct Senate run, the 46-year-old called it "the worst advice that I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I've ever done. And I got to see everybody's true colors."

Oh well, at least we can still hold out hope for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's 2020 presidential campaign!

Ch-ch-check out the full list of Kid Rock's 2018 tour dates (below):

Are you upset by this news?

