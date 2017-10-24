This Lady GaGa Wax Figure Is Horrifying Fans & The Internet Is Losing It!

A Lima, Peru museum has some explaining to do!!

They unveiled a new wax figure of Lady GaGa recently, and it has fans freaking out for good reason!

Meant to be a replica of the songstress at the 2010 MTV VMAs in the meat dress, she's left practically unrecognizable!

After Beyoncé's wax statue at Madame Tussauds was heavily criticized in July for not looking like the performer, you'd think artists would take greater care in recreating the star accurately.

Sadly, that wasn't the case here, and the 31-year-old's faux figure is being ripped apart on the Internet. Take a look at it (below), along with some of the best reactions!

Lady Gaga's new wax figure in Peru! ❤ pic.twitter.com/y5l0eStEZN

— Lady Gaga | Tobey (@tobeymonster) October 19, 2017

currently watching a girl in my class type "lady gaga nightmare wax figure" into google

— ASYA (@communistbabe) October 23, 2017

this year I’m going as wax lady gaga for halloween pic.twitter.com/745UXM9Eve

— 🎃 Pump-Cain 🎃 (@cainicles) October 21, 2017

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM

— Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017

Why does Lady Gaga’s new wax fixture look like she needs a Euro for a hostel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mpnTohic12

— Ryan Collins (@ryancollinshair) October 20, 2017

I can’t get over that new Lady Gaga wax figure 😂😂😂

— 🔪Ja'mie 🔪 (@JamieMckay16) October 24, 2017

That's Donatella Versace ….

— José (@thickpapi) October 20, 2017

i wanna talk to whoever made this wax figure of gaga 💀 pic.twitter.com/bN3VP7LFJL

— Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 19, 2017

Lady Gaga: "I’m beautiful in my way" Lady Gaga’s wax figure: "iM bEaUtIfUl iN mY wAy" pic.twitter.com/E1n1Ex2CKt

— Billy Lorusso (@b_lorusso) October 24, 2017

What do U think of her wax statue??

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

