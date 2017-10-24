Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Taylor Swift Bieber PerezTV
Home >> MTV, Beyonce, Lady GaGa, VMAs, GIFs, Viral: News, Controversy, Fandom Frenzy >> This Lady GaGa Wax Figure Is Horrifying Fans & The Internet Is Losing It!

This Lady GaGa Wax Figure Is Horrifying Fans & The Internet Is Losing It!

10/24/2017 12:38 PM ET | Filed under: MTVBeyonceLady GaGaVMAsGIFsViral: NewsControversyFandom Frenzy

Fans are freaking out!

A Lima, Peru museum has some explaining to do!!

They unveiled a new wax figure of Lady GaGa recently, and it has fans freaking out for good reason!

Meant to be a replica of the songstress at the 2010 MTV VMAs in the meat dress, she's left practically unrecognizable!

After Beyoncé's wax statue at Madame Tussauds was heavily criticized in July for not looking like the performer, you'd think artists would take greater care in recreating the star accurately.

Sadly, that wasn't the case here, and the 31-year-old's faux figure is being ripped apart on the Internet. Take a look at it (below), along with some of the best reactions!

What do U think of her wax statue??

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
View Pics »
Next story »
BTW, Kid Rock Was NEVER Running For Senate & Thinks Y'all Are Dumb For Ever Believing Him
See All Comments