Listen To This: Waiting For The Day To Come!

Filed under: Listen To This

This is so beautiful!

Leslie Mendelson's Love You Tonight is a song written so truthfully and so beautifully.

Somewhere between indie and folk and Americana and singer/songwriter.

It reminds us of one of our favorites, Beth Nieslen Chapman.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Leslie Mendelson!

Tags: beth nielsen chapman, leslie mendelson, listen to this