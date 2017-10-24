Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Waiting For The Day To Come!

Listen To This: Waiting For The Day To Come!

10/24/2017

This is so beautiful!

Leslie Mendelson's Love You Tonight is a song written so truthfully and so beautifully.

Somewhere between indie and folk and Americana and singer/songwriter.

It reminds us of one of our favorites, Beth Nieslen Chapman.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Leslie Mendelson!

