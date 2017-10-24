Meghan Markle's Half Sis IS Writing A Memoir Titled The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister — But It Isn't A 'Slamming Tell-All'!

The royal family isn't going to like this…

On Monday, it was revealed that Meghan Markle's half sister Samantha Grant is writing a memoir about her life as the Suits actress' sibling. The tell-all has been titled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. While the memoir's moniker indicates that the tome will take some shots at Prince Harry's love, Grant wants the public to know that is simply not the case.

QUIZ: Are You A Royal Family Expert??

Not only did Samantha describe Meghan as "strong, very worldly, very educated, very graceful" in a recent interview, she also shared with Good Morning Britain:

"Well, it is true that I'm writing a book and the title is accurate, what is not true [is] this unbelievable swell that's been created that it's some sort of slamming ‘tell-all.'"

Phew. Still, we doubt the ginger prince's family will be excited for any personal deets to drop about Meghan.

Nonetheless, Samantha's work won't really be about the industry vet's romance with Prince William's brother. In fact, Samantha is tackling a much bigger topic, as she explained:

"First of all, it's only a tell-all in that I go through and recant some of the beautiful nuances of our lives, our family home. But more importantly it has to do with the inter-racial evolution of this country through the lens of my life and my family since the Civil Rights Act until present, and how that intersects with this recent event with my sister, you know, my feelings about it, my family's feelings about it and how sad it was going through it all. But it's more of a beautiful, warm, witty story of our lives and my life."

Hmmm, we may need to pre-order ourselves a copy!! Of course, with engagement rumors circling, the author was asked about Meghan and Harry's potential betrothal. In regards to whether or not she'd attend the royal wedding, Samantha noted:

"I'm quite a distance away, but of course I would go and yeah, I don't know, but we'll see."

However, Grant isn't certain she'll even be invited. That probably has to do with the fact that the sisters aren't very close due to their 17 year age gap. The pair share father Thomas Markle and have different mothers.

Be sure to watch Samantha's appearance on GMB for yourself (below).

[Image via WENN/YouTube.]

Tags: anglophilia, bookz, dysfunctional families, love line, meghan markle, prince harry, prince william, royals royce, samantha grant, samantha markle, tacky and true, wacky