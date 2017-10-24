New Accuser Says Harvey Weinstein Forced Oral Sex On Her In 2006 — Harrowing Details Here

Mimi Haleyi has added her name to the list of more than 50 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

The former production assistant appeared with attorney Gloria Allred on Tuesday at a press conference in NYC where she revealed Weinstein allegedly forced oral sex on her at his house in SoHo while she was on her period.

The brunette first met the disgraced mogul in 2004 at the London premiere of The Aviator and sexual advances began shortly after a re-introduction in 2006.

Mimi ran into him at the Cannes Film Festival that year, and asked if she could help out with his New York productions. She says he responded, "Why don't you come and see me at my hotel and we'll talk about it?"

The former aspiring filmmaker then said she went to the hotel where his production company was setup in France and was taken to the room, without an assistant. The typical Harvey M.O. followed — he apparently asked her to give him a massage, she said no and left emotionally distraught.

Fast forward a few months ahead, and Harvey got her working on one of his NY sets. Following production wrap, Mimi sent him a professional thank you note, and this opened up the floodgates once more. A "completely charming" Weinstein met up with the victim in the Mercer Hotel lobby following her thoughtful email and was purely professional.

A few days later, she recalls, he invited her to Paris, but she declined due tot he romantic nature of the request. He continued to call her and even showed up to her East Village apartment twice in one day, insisting she come to France.

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK.

She shared:

"I finally said, 'I'm not coming to Paris with you and I hear you have a terrible reputation with women. That's when he backed off."

Ick. Upon his return from Paris, Mimi accepted an invitation to his SoHo house in order to maintain the professional relationship she had hoped for.

This is where things get graphic. Getting emotional during the retelling, Miz Haleyi detailed the alleged assault:

"He wouldn't take no for an answer and backed me into a room which was not lit, but looked like a kid's bedroom with drawings on the walls. He held me down on the bed, I tried to get him off of me but it was impossible. He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering. He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was in disbelief. I would not have wanted anyone to do that with me even if the person had been a romantic partner."

She added:

"I remember Harvey after rolling onto his back afterwards saying, 'Don't you think we are so much closer to each other now?' To which I replied, 'No.'"

Disgusting.

Miz Allred said Haleyi has not gone to police because of the statue of limitations, but her info "may be relevant information to have as Weinstein is investigated."

The powerful attorney said:

"They may or may not be interested in calling others as witnesses if he is charged with any crime or crimes, which he has not yet been."

We applaud Mimi for sharing her story, and will keep you posted if anything more develops. Weinstein's camp has yet to comment on these allegations.

