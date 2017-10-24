10-Year-Old Boy Testifies That He Witnessed Nicki Minaj's Brother Rape His Sister: 'I Thought It Wasn't Right'

A damning testimony has come out against Nicki Minaj's brother during his highly controversial child rape trial.

On Monday, a 10-year-old boy bravely took the stand and testified that he witnessed the alleged rape of his sister at the hands of Jelani Maraj. The youngster — who was dressed in a black tuxedo and clutched a yellow star-shaped toy — told jurors that while he knew what he witnessed "wasn't right," Maraj threatened him to remain silent.

Related: Justin Bieber Fan Arrested At The Pop Star's Home!

As the boy's family members quietly wept in the courtroom at the Nassau County Supreme Court, the youth detailed a 2015 incident where he saw Jelani and his sister in a compromising position in a basement. The young boy shared:

"What happened was I was looking for [her]. My pencil broke and I didn't have any others."

In case you forgot, Jelani has been accused of repeatedly raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter. The victim is now 14 years old.

As for the eye witness, he was eight at the time of the alleged incident. The boy claims he saw his sister's pants "around her ankles." He continued:

"I saw his underwear close to his knees."

How awful. When asked by prosecutors about what happened next, the boy noted:

"I thought it wasn't right. It looked weird to me so I ran upstairs."

The rap mogul's brother later found the boy and slapped him in the face "about 10 times." The youth added:

"He asked me if I had seen anything. I said, ‘Yes.' He slapped me on the cheek."

To make matters worse, Maraj then supposedly told the boy that he wouldn't see his mother Jacqueline Robinson if he spoke out. The child explained to the courtroom:

"Jelani said I wouldn't see her again if I told on him. His face was kind of mad."

The victim's brother also alleges that, as he and his sister share a wall, he could hear her bed creaking at night. Jelani sounds like a monster to us.

Nonetheless, defense lawyer David Schwartz attempted to tear apart the boy's testimony by getting him to admit that the lights were off when he witnessed the alleged rape. The lawyer has also suggested that the accusations brought against Jelani is part of a $25 million extortion plot against the man's famous sister.

The evidence is still substantial against Maraj though, as a doctor testified last week that the girl's medical records "can prove penetration." Not to mention, prosecutors say Jelani's DNA was found on a pair of the girl's pajama pants. Ugh.

Even after all of this damning evidence, the Anaconda rapper is slated to testify on behalf of her brother. Oh, Nicki, nooooooo.

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: david schwartz, dysfunctional families, icky icky poo, jacqueline robinson, jelani maraj, legal matters, nicki minaj, sad sad