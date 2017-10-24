Nicki Minaj WON’T Be Testifying In Brother’s Child Rape Trial

Despite previous reports, it sounds like Nicki Minaj will NOT be supporting her brother in his rape trial.

In case you haven't been keeping up, Jelani Maraj is in court for the alleged rape of his preteen stepdaughter during his marriage to Jacqueline Robinson. His lawyer David Schwartz claimed the rapper would testify that his ex-wife told her she could "make the charges go away for $25 million."

Except according to TMZ, Nicki is staying the hell away from her brother's controversial case!

Their sources say she never planned to be involved, and won't be in the future.

That's probably in her best interest, considering the victim's 10-year-old brother testified to witnessing the rape.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

