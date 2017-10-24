Paul Walker's Daughter Settles Her Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Porsche For An Undisclosed Amount

The wrongful death lawsuits surrounding the death of Paul Walker are finally over.

According to The Blast, both Paul's daughter and father settled their suits with Porsche.

Meadow Walker — who is now 18 by the way — apparently settled with the luxury car company for an undisclosed amount after claiming in her suit that her father survived the impact in the 2013 crash but was unable to escape due to poor design.

Specifically they said the seatbelt "snapped Walker's torso back with thousands of pounds of force, thereby breaking his ribs and pelvis" then trapped him in the burning wreckage.

While the amounts are unknown, it does seem part of the deal was for the wrongful death case to go away; all parties are now requesting it be dismissed. So this must be quite a lot of money we're talking about.

Meadow previously was awarded $10.1 million from the estate of Roger Rodas, the driver of the Carrera GT.

