Ramona Singer Says Tom D'Agostino Is Justified To Date Again After Split From Luann de Lesseps!

All aboard the Ramona Coaster!

As we reported, Tom D'Agostino is reportedly dating again after his split from Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps.

While some may think it's too early to get back into the dating scene, costar Ramona Singer says otherwise!

On Tuesday, the "Singer Stinger" attended the Angel Ball in New York City where she told Us Weekly Tom should "do what he wants to do."

The reality TV personality remarked:

"You know what? They're both great people and if that makes him happy, let him do what he wants to do… He's now a single man. Life goes on, right?"

However, the Pinot enthusiast still has The Countess' back.

"Luann is doing the best she can. She has the support of her friends and her family… That's what you need when you go through tough times, right?"

Is Ramona being "Ra-mean-a"? SOUND OFF in the comments section (below)!

